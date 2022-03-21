Ukraine officials reject Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol

Ukrainian officers defiantly rejected a Russian demand that their forces in Mariupol lay down arms and lift white flags Monday in alternate for secure passage out of the besieged strategic port metropolis.

Even as Russia intensified its try to pummel Mariupol into give up, its offensive in different elements of Ukraine has floundered. Western governments and analysts say the broader battle is grinding right into a battle of attrition, with Russia persevering with to bombard cities.

In the capital, Kyiv, a shopping mall within the densely populated Podil district close to the town middle was a smoldering, flattened wreck on Monday after being hit the day earlier than by shelling that killed eight folks, in line with emergency officers. The pressure of the explosion shattered each window in a neighboring high-rise.

Artillery boomed within the distance as firefighters picked their means by the destruction.

Ukrainian authorities additionally mentioned Russia shelled a chemical plant in northeastern Ukraine, sending poisonous ammonia leaking into the air, and hit a navy coaching base within the west with cruise missiles.

The encircled southern metropolis of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov has seen a number of the worst horrors of the battle, below Russian pounding for greater than three weeks, in a brutal assault that Ukrainian and Western officers have known as a battle crime.

Strikes hit an artwork college sheltering some 400 folks solely hours earlier than Russia’s supply to open corridors out of the town in return for the capitulation of its defenders, in line with Ukrainian officers.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned it was not clear what number of casualties there have been.

“They are under the rubble, and we don’t know how many of them have survived,” he mentioned in a video tackle, vowing that Ukraine would “shoot down the pilot who dropped that bomb.”

Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev had provided two corridors — one heading east towards Russia and the opposite west to different elements of Ukraine — in return for Mariupol’s give up. He didn’t say what Russia deliberate if the supply was rejected.

The Russian Ministry of Defense mentioned authorities in Mariupol might face a navy tribunal in the event that they sided with what it described as “bandits,” the Russian state information company RIA Novosti reported.

Ukrainian officers rejected the proposal even earlier than Russia’s deadline of 5 a.m. Moscow time (0200GMT) for a response got here and went.

“There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms,”

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. “We have already informed the Russian side about this.”

Mariupol Mayor Piotr Andryushchenko additionally rapidly dismissed the supply, saying in a Facebook put up he didn’t want to attend till the morning deadline to reply and cursing on the Russians, in line with the information company Interfax Ukraine.

The strike on the artwork college was the second time in lower than per week that officers reported an assault on a public constructing the place Mariupol residents had taken shelter. On Wednesday, a bomb hit a theater the place greater than 1,000 folks have been believed to be sheltering. At least 130 folks have been reported rescued Friday, however there was no replace since then.

Mariupol officers mentioned at the least 2,300 folks have died within the siege, with some buried in mass graves.

City officers and support teams say Russian bombardment has reduce off Mariupol’s electrical energy, water and meals provides and severed its communications with the surface world, plunging the remaining residents right into a chaotic struggle for survival.

“What’s happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Multiple attempts to evacuate residents from Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities have failed or only partly succeeded, with bombardments continuing as civilians tried to flee.

Some who were able to escape Mariupol tearfully hugged relatives as they arrived by train on Sunday in Lviv in western Ukraine.

“Battles took place over every street. Every house became a target,” mentioned Olga Nikitina, who was embraced by her brother as she received off the prepare. “Gunfire blew out the windows. The apartment was below freezing.”

Mariupol is a key Russian target because its fall would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to unite. But Western military analysts say that even if the city is taken, the troops battling a block at a time for control there may be too depleted to help secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts.

More than three weeks into the invasion, the two sides now seem to be trying to wear each other down, experts say, with bogged-down Russian forces launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks and seek to sever Russian supply lines.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukrainian resistance means Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “forces on the ground are essentially stalled.”

“It’s had the effect of him moving his forces into a woodchipper,” Austin told CBS on Sunday.

