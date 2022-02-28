Ukraine one of us and we want them in EU, von der Leyen tells Euronews

Ukraine is “one of us and we want them in the European Union”, Ursula von der Leyen has advised Euronews.

The interview got here after Brussels introduced it was sending weapons to Ukraine, banning Russian-backed media within the EU and prohibiting Russian aircraft from the bloc.

But regardless of backing Ukraine for EU membership, she gave no indication it could be the fast accession demanded by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

She advised Euronews: “We have a process with Ukraine that is, for example, integrating the Ukrainian market into the single market.

“We have very shut cooperation on the vitality grid, for instance.

“So many topics where we work very closely together and indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in.”

Von der Leyen additionally stated belief in Vladimir Putin is “completely broken and eroded”.

Discussing the opportunity of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, she stated: “Of course, it is important that the Ukrainian side agrees to the peace talks and that conditions are fine for the Ukrainian side. In general, it is always better to have peace talks than to have a fight. But the trust in President Putin is completely broken and eroded.”

Watch all the interview with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen within the participant on the prime of the web page.