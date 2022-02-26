Ukraine President Welcomes Peace Talks Proposals In Video Message

Ukraine War: The president stated Ukraine was at present missing oil and oil merchandise.

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed proposals by Turkey and Azerbaijan to carry peace talks with Russia, and singled out his dialog with Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi as key to agreements for extra worldwide assist to Ukraine.

“We will fight as long as it takes to liberate the country,” Zelensky stated in a brief video message, including his nation was at present missing oil and oil merchandise.

