Ukraine President Zelensky accuses Russian forces of targeting civilians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned invading Russian forces are focusing on civilian areas, praising his countrymen for his or her “heroism” and assuring Kyiv is doing “everything possible” to guard them.

“They say that civilian objects are not a target for them. But this is another lie of theirs. In reality, they do not distinguish between areas in which they operate,” Zelensky mentioned in a video.

“Ukrainians are demonstrating heroism,” he mentioned, including that “all our forces are doing everything possible” to guard individuals.

Developing