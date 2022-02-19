Ukraine President Zelenskyy proposes to meet with Putin as tensions with Russia grow

toggle caption Michael Probst/AP

As fears develop of a Russian invasion of his nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is proposing a gathering with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I don’t know what the president of the Russian Federation wants, that’s why I proposed to meet,” Zelenskyy mentioned on the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

“We are ready to sit down and speak. Pick the platform that you like,” Zelenskyy said. “What is the point of us shooting and proposing diplomacy at the same time?”

The Kremlin doesn’t but seem to have responded to Zelenskyy’s proposal as of Saturday night ET.

“All we care about is peace,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

Vice President Harris vows swift and extreme sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Vice President Harris on Saturday met with Zelenskyy and guaranteed him that the U.S. takes Russian threats in opposition to Ukraine significantly and that financial sanctions in opposition to Moscow can be “swift and severe” if Russia invades Ukraine.

“The United States takes seriously the importance of the territorial integrity of Ukraine and your sovereignty,” Harris advised Zelenskyy earlier than their assembly. “If Russia further invades your country, as I mentioned earlier today, we will impose swift and severe economic sanctions.”

Harris additionally emphasised that the U.S. prefers a diplomatic answer. Zelenskyy agreed and mentioned, “The only thing we want is to have peace, bring peace back to our country.”

Zelenskyy particularly talked about assist from the U.S. for Ukraine’s military and mentioned that the help was not simply going towards his nation, but in addition that “we are protecting Europe.” He mentioned he was wanting ahead to talking extra with Harris about navy assist and financial sanctions on Russia.

In a speech on the convention earlier Saturday, Harris mentioned Russia’s actions “do not match their words” relating to fixing the battle diplomatically and mentioned the U.S. and its allies stay prepared to reply if Russia chooses to invade Ukraine.

“We will target Russia’s financial institutions and key industries. And we will target those who are complicit and those who aid and abet this unprovoked invasion,” Harris mentioned.

“Make no mistake: The imposition of these sweeping and coordinated measures will inflict great damage on those who must be held accountable. And we will not stop with economic measures. We will further reinforce our NATO allies on the eastern flank,” she mentioned.

In an interview with CNN‘s Christiane Amanpour in Munich, Zelenskyy mentioned his nation was resilient and famous that the battle with Russia has been going for a few years.

“We’re not panicking, we are not responding to any provocations,” he mentioned. “When our soldiers are being killed, we know we need to respond, but we understand who is killing us, what these military groups are.”

In a press release following Harris’ assembly with Zelenskyy, the White House mentioned its nationwide safety crew stood by its assertion {that a} Russian assault on Ukraine may occur at any time.

President Biden will maintain a National Security Council assembly on Sunday in regards to the state of affairs in Ukraine, press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned on Saturday.

In a drill, Russia launches ballistic and cruise missiles

Also on Saturday, Russia performed a “strategic deterrence forces exercise,” which concerned launching ballistic and cruise missiles. Putin oversaw the workout routines personally within the Kremlin’s state of affairs room, the Kremlin mentioned in a statement.

The large-scale drills had been introduced on Friday.

The Kremlin says the train was to “check the readiness of command and control structures, combat launch crews, combat ship and strategic missile carrier crews” and to check the reliability of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces.

On the border, tensions stay excessive. On Saturday, The Associated Press and Reuters reported that prime Ukrainian officers had been fired at in a battle zone in jap Ukraine and needed to flee to a bomb shelter. Davyd Arakhamia, a Ukrainian politician in Zelenskyy’s social gathering, was one of many officers current, as had been overseas journalists. There had been reportedly no accidents.

Overnight, one Ukrainian soldier was killed within the Donetsk area, marking the primary casualty since January. He died of a shrapnel wound to the pinnacle.

And Russian-led forces have fired on a checkpoint within the Luhansk area, the place a convoy of humanitarian support from the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees was transferring from the quickly uncontrolled territory, in keeping with the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lt. Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhniy.

NPR’s Franco Ordoñez and Monika Evstatieva contributed to this report.