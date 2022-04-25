Ukraine proposes talks with Russia near besieged Mariupol plant

Ukraine has invited Russia to talks close to the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the place Ukrainian fighters and civilians are holding out in a metropolis largely underneath Moscow’s management, Kyiv mentioned Sunday.

Talks close to the sprawling metal works would supply a dramatic and symbolic backdrop as a result of the location is the final stronghold of Ukrainian forces within the strategic port.

“We invited Russians to hold a special round of talks on the spot right next to the walls of Azovstal,” mentioned Oleksiy Arestovych, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier within the day, Kyiv known as for a truce in battered Mariupol for Orthodox Easter, celebrated in each Russia and Ukraine.

“Russia is continuously attacking the Mariupol Azovstal. The place where our civilians and military are located is shelled with heavy air bombs and artillery,” Zelenskyy advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak, mentioned on Twitter.

The nationalist Azov regiment, on the forefront of the battles with Russian forces, has confirmed that civilians are additionally trapped within the plant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to not assault the plant this week, however to maintain it underneath siege as an alternative.

