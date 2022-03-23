Ukraine prosecutor’s office says 121 children killed in war





The battle in Ukraine has killed 121 kids to this point, the workplace of the prosecutor normal stated on Wednesday in a message on the Telegram app, including that the variety of wounded kids stood at 167.

Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the main points.

