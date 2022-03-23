Asia
Ukraine prosecutor’s office says 121 children killed in war
The battle in Ukraine has killed 121 kids to this point, the workplace of the prosecutor normal stated on Wednesday in a message on the Telegram app, including that the variety of wounded kids stood at 167.
Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the main points.
