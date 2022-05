“Little Amal,” the large puppet, arrived within the Western metropolis of Lviv, Ukraine on Wednesday.

The puppet Amal depicts a 10-year-old woman migrant from Syria, who walked 8,000 km searching for her mom in 2021.

According to the organisers, the three.5-meter puppet is an embodiment of tens of millions of youngsters, who misplaced their houses and have been separated from their households.