Ukraine pushed Russian troops back to Russian border, regain lost territories: US

Russia has nonetheless not made “significant” features in Ukraine’s Donbas region and Ukrainian forces are starting to take again territory in some areas, a senior US protection official mentioned Monday.

But Russia is making small features to the west and heavy gunfighting has been witnessed, the official informed reporters in a briefing. “It’s been a real gunfight.”

“They [Russian forces] have been stymied,” the official mentioned, talking on situation of anonymity. Their progress has been “uneven, slow and incremental.”

On the flipside, Ukraine has been capable of take again territories round Kharkiv they usually’ve pushed Russian forces again to inside “three to four kilometers” of the Russian border. “You’re already seeing Ukrainian forces go on the offensive,” the Pentagon official mentioned.

The Russians proceed to movement troops into Ukraine, with the newest estimate standing at round 105 battalion tactical teams (BTGs). “They’ve been creeping that number up,” the official mentioned.

