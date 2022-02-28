Ukraine Raises $8 Million In Cryptocurrency Donations

Ukraine’s official Twitter account made the enchantment for cryptocurrency donations.

London: Ukraine’s authorities has raised virtually $8 million in cryptocurrencies after posting appeals on social media for donations of bitcoin and different digital tokens, in keeping with blockchain evaluation firm Elliptic.

Ukraine’s official Twitter account made the enchantment for cryptocurrency donations on Saturday following the nation’s invasion by Russia, posting digital wallets addresses for tokens together with bitcoin and ether.

Ukraine’s Vice-Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted the pockets addresses. “Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations,” wrote Fedorov, who can also be minister of digital transformation.

The donations got here as Russian navy automobiles pushed into Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis Kharkiv on Sunday and explosions rocked oil and fuel installations on a fourth day of combating within the greatest assault on a European state since World War Two.

By 4 pm on Sunday, the pockets addresses had acquired crypto value $7.9 million throughout virtually 11,500 donations, London-based Elliptic mentioned. The firm tracks the motion of digital cash on the blockchain, a public ledger that information crypto transactions.

Ukraine’s ministry of digital transformation didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

Its crypto crowdfunding enchantment is unprecedented. Though some states akin to El Salvador have embraced cryptocurrencies, Ukraine’s enchantment for direct donations is among the many first of its sort. It was not clear what Kyiv would use the funds for.

Crypto donations to Ukrainian volunteer and hacking teams have additionally spiked since Russia launched its invasion on Thursday, Elliptic mentioned this week.

The donations to such teams, a few of which have provided gear to authorities forces, grew strongly in January as Russia massed troops close to Ukraine’s border forward of its invasion.

