Ukraine: Ready for special negotiations with Russia in Mariupol without conditions

Ukraine is able to maintain a “special round of negotiations” with Russia within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol with none situations, negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak mentioned on Wednesday.

“Yes. Without any conditions. We’re ready to hold a ‘special round of negotiations’ right in Mariupol. One on one. Two on two. To save our guys, Azov [far-right militia now part of Ukraine’s National Guard], military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded. Everyone. Because they are ours. Because they are in my heart. Forever,” Podolyak mentioned on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned he was prepared to carry talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“It doesn’t matter whether I want it or not. During the last three years which I had, which people gave to me, I was ready to discuss with the Russian president the end of the war. Now it is the same signals (Russia’s statements about talks with Ukraine) that they were sending before they had launched a large-scale invasion. I underline once again that they are not ready for peace settlement,” Zelenskyy mentioned.

Mariupol has been underneath relentless bombardment for weeks and would enable Moscow to ascertain management over territory linking the Donbas in south-eastern Ukraine to annexed Crimea.

Currently, Russian forces are focusing their offensive within the port metropolis on the Azovstal metal plant, the primary remaining Ukrainian stronghold there.

