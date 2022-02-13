Ukraine receives anti-aircraft missiles from Lithuania

Ukraine on Sunday obtained a consignment of Stinger anti-aircraft missile methods and ammunition by aircraft from Lithuania, the Defense Ministry in Kyiv mentioned.

Earlier on Sunday two different planes delivered about 180 ton of ammunition from the United States, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov mentioned. Ukraine had up to now obtained virtually 1,500 ton of ammunition delivered on 17 flights, he mentioned on Twitter.

Military officers say Ukraine has considerably strengthened its armed forces with the assistance of allies, equipping the military, particularly, with American and British anti-tank methods and Turkish drones.

The US and allies say Russia may invade Ukraine at any second. Russia, which has greater than 100,000 troops massed close to Ukraine, denies having any such plan.

