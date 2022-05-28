Ukraine receives Harpoon missiles and howitzers: Defense minister

Ukraine has began receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov stated on Saturday, saying the arms would bolster forces combating Russia’s invasion.

“The coastal defense of our country will not only be strengthened by Harpoon missiles – they will be used by trained Ukrainian teams,” Reznikov wrote on his Facebook web page.

He stated Harpoon shore-to-ship missiles could be operated alongside Ukrainian Neptune missiles within the protection of the nation’s coast together with the southern port of Odesa.

After launching its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia imposed a naval blockade of Ukrainian ports, hampering important grain exports.

It has additionally used its Black Sea fleet to launch missile assaults in opposition to Ukraine, which has since began receiving Western army support.

Reznikov stated the provides of Harpoon missiles had been the results of cooperation between a number of international locations, saying the deliveries from Denmark befell “with the participation of our British friends.”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated on Monday that Denmark would offer a harpoon launcher and missiles to Ukraine.

Reznikov stated Ukraine had additionally obtained a spread of heavy artillery items, together with modified US-made M109 self-propelled howitzers that can enable the Ukrainian army to strike targets from longer distances.

Last month, a senior US protection official stated the US army had began coaching a small variety of Ukrainian troops on utilizing howitzer artillery, including that the coaching was being carried out exterior of Ukraine.

Ukraine has stated it needs to safe deliveries of US-made long-range M270 multiple-rocket launchers (MLRS) and use them in repelling Russian troops within the east of the nation.

The Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile that makes use of lively radar homing and flies simply above the water to evade defenses. It could be launched from ships, submarines, plane or coastal batteries.

Russia says its forces are on a particular operation to demilitarize Ukraine and rid it of radical anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies name {that a} false pretext to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24.

