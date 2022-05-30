Ukraine receives Harpoon missiles and howitzers, says defence minister

Ukraine obtained Harpoon antiship missiles from Denmark and self propelled howitzers made within the United States. This was based on Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s defence minister (pictured). The arms might be used to assist forces in opposition to the Russian invasion.

Reznikov posted on his Facebook web page that “the coastal defense of our country won’t only be strengthened by Harpoon Missiles – they are going to be used by trained Ukrainian forces”.

He said that Harpoon shore to-ship missiles might be used alongside Ukrainian Neptune missiles for the protection of the nation’s shoreline, together with Odessa.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in February twenty fourth. It imposed a naval blockade on Ukrainian ports to forestall very important grain exports.

It additionally used its Black Sea Fleet to launch missile strikes in opposition to Ukraine. Since then, it has began to obtain Western navy support.

Reznikov said that Harpoon missiles provides have been the outcome cooperation between many international locations and that deliveries from Denmark have been made “with the participation our British friends”.

U.S. Defense secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday that Denmark would provide a harpoon launcher in addition to missiles to Ukraine.

Advertisement

Reznikov said that Ukraine has additionally obtained a wide range of heavy artillery items together with modified U.S. M109 self-propelled howitzers. This will allow the Ukrainian navy to strike targets at larger distances.

A senior U.S. protection official said final month that U.S. navy has begun coaching some Ukrainian troops in howitzer artillery use.

Ukraine said that it want to obtain U.S.-made M270 multi-rocket rocket launchers (MLRS), and use them for repelling Russian troops in its east.

Harpoon, an anti-ship missile with all-weather capabilities, is ready to fly simply above the floor of the water so as to keep away from defences. It might be launched from plane, ships, or coastal batteries.

Russia claims its forces are conducting a particular operation in Ukraine to demilitarize it and expel radical anti-Russian nationalists. That is a false pretext for Ukraine and its allies to invade Ukraine on 24 February.