The Ukrainian army stated it had recorded 12 ceasefire violations by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine on Saturday morning after 66 circumstances over the earlier 24 hours.

Separatists opened hearth on greater than 20 settlements, utilizing heavy artillery, which have been prohibited by Minsk agreements, the army stated on its Facebook web page.

Incidents of shelling throughout the road dividing authorities forces and separatists elevated sharply this week, in what the Ukrainian authorities known as a provocation. It strongly denied options by Russia that Kyiv may launch an offensive in japanese Ukraine.

