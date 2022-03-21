World
Ukraine rejects Russian ultimatum to surrender Mariupol – Times of India
KYIV: Ukraine has rejected an ultimatum to give up the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol to Russian forces, its deputy prime minister informed Ukrainian media Monday.
“There can be no talk of surrendering weapons. We have already informed the Russian side of this,” Iryna Vereshchuk informed Ukrainska Pravda newspaper.
“It’s a deliberate manipulation and it’s a real hostage situation,” she added of the demand.
Russia gave the town an ultimatum late Sunday, urging its defenders to give up earlier than 05:00 am on Monday.
“We call on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defence battalions, foreign mercenaries to stop hostilities, lay down their arms and, along the humanitarian corridors agreed with the Ukrainian side, enter the territories controlled by Kyiv,” stated Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre.
The Russian defence ministry, addressing Mariupol authorities on messaging app Telegram, wrote: “You are the ones who now have the right to make a historic choice — either you are with your people or you are with the criminals.
“Otherwise, the courtroom martial that awaits you is barely a little bit of what you will have already earned due to your despicable perspective towards your individual residents, in addition to the horrible crimes and provocations you will have dedicated.”
Mariupol, a strategic, mostly Russian-speaking port in the southeast, has been one of the main targets of Moscow’s attacks.
The city has been hammered by Russian shelling for days, has seen a near-total communications blackout and is cut off from food, water and other supplies.
The Russian defence ministry had said it would open humanitarian corridors to allow residents to leave by 10:00 am if the surrender was agreed.
It said it had “comfy buses” waiting at checkpoints to transport refugees to various destinations, and that all those arriving in Russia would get three hot meals a day and round the clock medical assistance.
Almost 60,000 “rescued residents of Mariupol” were already in Russia, it said, “now overtly speaking about all of the mass atrocities and crimes dedicated” by the Mariupol authorities.
But in a video on Telegram, Vereshchuk said the Russians “proceed to behave like terrorists”.
“They say they agree on the humanitarian hall and within the morning, shell the place for evacuation,” she said.
Mariupol officials have said occupying soldiers have also forcibly transported around a thousand residents to Russia and stripped them of their Ukrainian passports — a possible war crime.
In Vereshchuk’s comments to Ukrainska Pravda, she said children were being “kidnapped” from orphanages.
“To perceive: 350 youngsters are going to be forcibly taken to Russia with out permitting us to get them,” she said.
“We ask clearly: give us a hall and write which orphanage they will and why. They instantly took these youngsters to Russia. This is terrorism.”
