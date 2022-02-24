Ukraine reports fierce fighting at numerous locations

Ukraine on Thursday fought Russian forces alongside virtually its complete border with Russia, and there was fierce preventing within the areas of Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odessa and at a navy airport close to Kyiv, an adviser to the presidential workplace stated.

The Ukrainian official stated they feared that Russian forces could possibly be air dropped into the nation after which attempt to penetrate the federal government district in Kyiv.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) stated Ukrainian border guards had deserted all amenities on the Russian-Ukrainian border, the Interfax information company reported.

Developing