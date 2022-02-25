Europe
Ukraine reports missile strikes on Kiev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
On Friday early within the morning a number of explosions have been heard in
Kiev in numerous areas, Trend studies citing native media.
Explosions have been heard within the Pechersky and Goloseevsky districts
of the capital, in Poznyaki.
“Strikes on Kiev with a cruise or ballistic missiles have simply
continued. I heard two highly effective explosions,” adviser to the
Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko stated on
his Telegram channel.