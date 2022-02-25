Ukraine reports missile strikes on Kiev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

On Friday early within the morning a number of explosions have been heard in

Kiev in numerous areas, Trend studies citing native media.

Explosions have been heard within the Pechersky and Goloseevsky districts

of the capital, in Poznyaki.

“Strikes on Kiev with a cruise or ballistic missiles have simply

continued. I heard two highly effective explosions,” adviser to the

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko stated on

his Telegram channel.