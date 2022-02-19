Ukraine reports two soldiers killed in separatists shelling

The Ukrainian navy mentioned two troopers have been killed and 4 wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in east Ukraine on Saturday, the place a flare up of violence this week has sparked fears it could possibly be the set off for Russian navy motion.

The Ukrainian navy mentioned on its Facebook web page it had recorded 70 ceasefire violations by separatists because the begin of the day in contrast with 66 instances over the earlier 24 hours.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Separatists opened fireplace on greater than 30 settlements alongside the entrance line utilizing heavy artillery, which has been prohibited by agreements geared toward cooling the long-running battle, the navy mentioned.

A bunch of lawmakers and overseas media visiting the battle zone got here below fireplace and needed to be evacuated to a shelter, a spokesperson for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s celebration mentioned in a separate assertion on Saturday.

Separatist officers accused Ukraine on social media website Telegram of shelling separatist-controlled areas and mentioned they needed to reply accordingly.

Incidents of shelling throughout the road dividing authorities forces and separatists elevated sharply this week, in what the Ukrainian authorities referred to as a provocation. It strongly denied ideas by Russia that Kyiv may launch an offensive in jap Ukraine.

Read extra:

Russia says shell hit building near Ukraine border

Mortars explode as Ukraine minister tours frontline

Putin launches nuclear drills as US says Russia poised to invade Ukraine