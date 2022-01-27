Ukraine-Russia border crisis – Live updates

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks throughout a plenary assembly of the Russian State Duma on Wednesday (Russian State Duma/TASS/Getty Images)

The written responses offered by the United States and NATO to Russia’s safety calls for fail to deal with Moscow’s primary issues over the eastward enlargement of the navy alliance, Russia’s Foreign Minister stated Thursday, as fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine stay excessive.

“There is no positive reaction on the main issue in this document,” Sergey Lavrov instructed journalists in Moscow. “The main issue is our clear position on the inadmissibility of further expansion of NATO to the East and the deployment of strike weapons that could threaten the territory of the Russian Federation.”

Tensions between Moscow and Kyiv are at their highest in years, with a big Russian troop build-up close to the shared borders of the 2 former Soviet republics.

Russia has repeatedly denied it’s planning an invasion however has argued that NATO help for Ukraine — together with elevated weapons provides and navy coaching — constitutes a rising risk on its western flank.

Lavrov defined the US and NATO had beforehand agreed throughout the context of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to not broaden on the expense of Russia’s security.

“We present non-verbal promises, written documents signed by the leaders of all the OSCE countries, including the President of the United States (Istanbul Declaration of 1999, Astana Declaration of 2010), our Western partners have to get out from a more serious situation,” Lavrov defined.

“This principle is clearly stated. It has two main interrelated approaches. First, the right of every state to freely choose military alliances is recognized. Second: the obligation of each state not to strengthen its security at the expense of the security of others,” he added.

“In other words, the right to choose alliances is clearly conditioned by the need to take into account the security interests of any other OSCE state, including the Russian Federation,” Lavrov concluded.

The Russian Foreign Minister conceded the responses by the US and NATO may result in severe discussions however solely on secondary points.

“There is a reaction there that allows us to count on the beginning of a serious conversation, but on secondary topics,” he stated.