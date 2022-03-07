World
ukraine: Russia is tightening its grip on Ukraine nuclear plant, says UN watchdog – Times of India
VIENNA: Russian forces that seized Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant have now positioned workers operating the ability underneath their command and restricted communications with the skin world, the UN nuclear watchdog mentioned on Sunday.
The International Atomic Energy Agency mentioned it was “extremely concerned” about developments at Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant, citing data from Ukraine’s nuclear regulator.
“Ukraine reports that any action of plant management – including measures related to the technical operation of the six reactor units – requires prior approval by the Russian commander,” the IAEA mentioned in an announcement.
“In a second serious development, Ukraine has reported that the Russian forces at the site have switched off some mobile networks and the internet so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through the normal channels of communication,” it added.
Ukrainian authorities mentioned Russian forces had seized management of Zaporizhzhia on Friday after setting an adjoining coaching facility on hearth. Russia’s defence ministry blamed the assault on Ukrainian saboteurs, calling it a “monstrous provocation”.
The hearth was rapidly extinguished and there was no harm to reactors or launch of radioactive materials however the incident raised considerations in regards to the probably catastrophic penalties ought to the battle harm one of many nation’s 4 working nuclear energy crops.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi voiced his worries over the knowledge acquired from Ukrainian officers about Russian troops putting workers underneath their command.
“In order to be able to operate the plant safely and securely, management and staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions without undue external interference or pressure,” he mentioned.
CHERNOBYL CONCERNS
The IAEA additionally expressed concern about developments at one other Ukrainian website seized by Russia, the spent-fuel and radioactive waste services at Chernobyl, subsequent to the now defunct energy plant the place the world’s worst nuclear accident occurred in 1986.
More than 200 folks there, each technical workers and guards, haven’t left since Feb. 23, the day earlier than it was seized, the IAEA mentioned, regardless of the UN company’s requires the technical workers to be rotated out on security grounds.
The Ukrainian regulator mentioned it was “facing problems communicating with personnel” at Chernobyl, mentioned the IAEA, including that communication was solely attainable by way of e mail.
