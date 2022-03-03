World
ukraine: Russia says its buses ready to evacuate Indian students, foreigners from Ukraine – Times of India
MOSCOW: One hundred and thirty buses are able to evacuate stranded Indian college students and different foreigners from war-torn Ukraine‘s Kharkov and Sumy cities to Russia’s Belgorod Region, a prime Russian navy basic mentioned on Thursday.
The remarks by Russian National Defence Control Center head Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and mentioned the protected evacuation of Indians from the battle areas in Ukraine.
Approximately 8,000 Indians, primarily college students, are stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had mentioned on Tuesday.
“A total of 130 comfortable buses are ready to depart to Kharkov and Sumy from the Nekhoteyevka and Sudzha checkpoints in the Belgorod Region since 6 AM today in order to Rescue Indian students and citizens of other foreign states,”Russian National Defence Control Center head Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev was quoted as saying by the state-owned TASS news agency.
Mizintsev said that places for temporary accommodation and rest have been set up at the checkpoints.
The refugees will be provided with hot meals; mobile clinics have also been set up there with a stockpile of medicine, he said.
“The evacuees might be then transported to the town of Belgorod for subsequent departure to their homeland by air, together with by way of Russian navy airplanes,” the General mentioned.
On Thursday, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in New Delhi mentioned India has been coordinating successfully with the international locations within the area together with Russia, Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova for evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.
India has been evacuating its residents via particular flights from Ukraine’s western neighbours resembling Romania, Hungary and Poland because the Ukrainian airspace has been shut down since February 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a particular navy operation in Ukraine.
India had requested Russia to facilitate the protected passage of Indians from numerous battle zones after the killing of an Indian pupil in shelling in Kharkiv (Kharkov) on Tuesday.
