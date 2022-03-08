World
ukraine: Russia, Ukraine agree to safe corridor – Times of India
Deputy minister of international affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi (clockwise rom left), minister of protection Oleksiy Reznikov, head of the Ukrainian servant of the individuals faction Davyd Arakhamia, adviser to the pinnacle of the workplace of the president of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak, Russian ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, chairman of the Russian state Duma’s worldwide affairs committee Leonid Slutsky, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, deputy minister of protection Alexander Fomin and deputy international minister Andrei Rudenko attend the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park, near the Polish-Belarusian border, n Belarus, Monday. (File photograph: AP)
KYIV: Safe corridors supposed to let civilians escape the Russian onslaught in Ukraine may open on Tuesday, officers from each side mentioned, although earlier efforts to determine evacuation routes crumbled amid renewed assaults and it was not clear how massive the operation can be if it occurred. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk mentioned on Tuesday that each side agreed to a cease-fire from 9 am-9 pm Ukraine time (0700-1900 GMT) for the evacuation of civilians from the japanese metropolis of Sumy.
The first convoy with evacuated civilians in buses or personal vehicles is to depart at 10 am (0800 GMT), on a single route towards the Ukrainian metropolis of Poltava.
She mentioned Russia’s Defence Ministry agreed to this in a letter to the International Red Cross.
Those being evacuated from Sumy embrace international college students from India and China, she mentioned.
The hall can even be used to carry humanitarian assist into Sumy, she mentioned.
She reiterated that Russian proposals to evacuate civilians to Russia and Belarus have been unacceptable. She did not elaborate on the potential for evacuating Ukrainians towards western Ukraine.
The first convoy with evacuated civilians in buses or personal vehicles is to depart at 10 am (0800 GMT), on a single route towards the Ukrainian metropolis of Poltava.
She mentioned Russia’s Defence Ministry agreed to this in a letter to the International Red Cross.
Those being evacuated from Sumy embrace international college students from India and China, she mentioned.
The hall can even be used to carry humanitarian assist into Sumy, she mentioned.
She reiterated that Russian proposals to evacuate civilians to Russia and Belarus have been unacceptable. She did not elaborate on the potential for evacuating Ukrainians towards western Ukraine.