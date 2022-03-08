ukraine: Russia, Ukraine agree to safe corridor – Times of India

Deputy minister of international affairs of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi (clockwise rom left), minister of protection Oleksiy Reznikov, head of the Ukrainian servant of the individuals faction Davyd Arakhamia, adviser to the pinnacle of the workplace of the president of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak, Russian ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov, chairman of the Russian state Duma’s worldwide affairs committee Leonid Slutsky, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, deputy minister of protection Alexander Fomin and deputy international minister Andrei Rudenko attend the Russian-Ukrainian talks in Belavezhskaya Pushcha National Park, near the Polish-Belarusian border, n Belarus, Monday. (File photograph: AP)