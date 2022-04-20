Ukraine: Russia using bunker-buster bombs on Mariupol plant where civilians shelter

Russia is attacking the Azovstal metal plant, the principle remaining Ukrainian stronghold within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol, with bunker-buster bombs, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak mentioned on Tuesday.

“Russia continues to shell Azovstal with powerful anti-bunker bombs. The world watches the murder of children online and remains silent,” Podolyak mentioned on Twitter.

The metal plant is sheltering hundreds of troopers and civilians and is likely one of the final substantial holdouts in Mariupol – an essential goal for the Russians.

The port metropolis has been underneath relentless bombardment for weeks and would enable Moscow to determine management over territory linking the Donbas in south-eastern Ukraine to annexed Crimea.

‘Level everything to the ground’

Earlier on Tuesday, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched a communications intercept of a Russian floor unit commander who mentioned Russian plane have been planning to “level everything to the ground” across the Azovstal metal plant.

“Waiting for ‘surprises’ from Russia… three-ton ones, from the sky… They said to level it to the ground… The lieutenant colonel came and said ‘You are going to feel it’… Imagine what the explosion will be like,’” the SBU cites a Russian platoon chief as saying within the audio recording.

Moscow denies focusing on civilians in its “special military operation” – the time period it makes use of to label the warfare it launched on Ukraine on February 24.

Read extra:

Biden, allies discuss new security guarantees for Ukraine: France

Putin bears responsibility for ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine: Germany’s Scholz

Kyiv says Russia aims to grab land, crush Ukraine’s armed forces