Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine Talks To Continue As Attacks Intensify

Ukraine War: Russian troops have edged nearer to Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine performed recent talks on Monday in an effort to finish Moscow’s devastating struggle, regardless of lethal strikes on a Ukrainian tv tower, the capital and a pro-Moscow separatist area.

Russian troops not solely edged nearer to Kyiv however stored up their siege of the southern port metropolis of Mariupol, the place officers stated practically 2,200 individuals have been killed. Russia’s forces had earlier centered on japanese and southern areas of Ukraine — residence to extra ethnic Russians — however in latest days have moved to the nation’s centre.

The United Nations estimates nearly 2.8 million individuals have fled Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the full-scale land and air assault on February 24, most of them to Poland, struggling to offer for the arrivals.

Ukraine launches web site for cryptocurrency donations The Ukrainian authorities on Monday launched a web site in partnership with crypto-firms FTX and Everstake that can funnel donations to Ukraine’s central financial institution because it combats a devastating invasion by Russia. On the “Aid for Ukraine” web site, customers can presently provide donations in 10 cryptocurrencies, together with Bitcoin, ether, tether and dogecoin.

Korean Air says to reroute flights that used Russian airspace Korean Air Lines stated on Tuesday it’s going to reroute its flights to Europe and japanese North America that used Russian airspace, citing operational challenges and security considerations. The airline stated it’s going to additionally briefly droop all of its passenger and cargo providers to and from Moscow and Vladivostok till the tip of April.

UK Says Russia Could Launch Chemical Attack On Ukraine Britain’s Defence Ministry stated in a tweet on Monday that Russia might be planning to make use of chemical or organic weapons in Ukraine in response to a staged faux assault on Russian troops. It cited no proof to help the assertion in what it referred to as an intelligence replace. US officers have made comparable statements.