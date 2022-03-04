World

Ukraine-Russia war: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terror’ after plant attack – Times of India

Photo of The Wall The Wall28 mins ago
27 Less than a minute


KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow on Friday of resorting to “nuclear terror” and eager to “repeat” the Chernobyl catastrophe after he stated invading Russian forces shot at a nuclear energy plant.
“No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror,” he stated in a video message.





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall28 mins ago
27 Less than a minute
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button