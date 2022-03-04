World
Ukraine-Russia war: Zelenskyy accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terror’ after plant attack – Times of India
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow on Friday of resorting to “nuclear terror” and eager to “repeat” the Chernobyl catastrophe after he stated invading Russian forces shot at a nuclear energy plant.
“No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror,” he stated in a video message.
