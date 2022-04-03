Ukraine: Russian strikes on Odesa, Kyiv mayor says Russia committing genocide

toggle caption Max Pshybyshevsky/AP

The Russian navy says it has struck an oil processing plant and gasoline depots across the strategic Black Sea port of Odesa.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov stated Russian ships and plane fired missiles on Sunday to strike the services, which he stated had been used to supply gasoline to Ukrainian troops close to Mykolaiv.

Konashenkov additionally stated Russian strikes destroyed ammunition depots in Kostiantynivka and Khresyshche.

In an audio message posted by Italian information company ANSA, Italian photographer Carlo Orlandi stated Odessa woke to navy sirens at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, adopted instantly by the sounds of bombs falling on the port metropolis from two plane.

He described a column of darkish smoke rising from the targets, and flames from the buildings.

“What we can see is a dense screen of dark smoke, and one explosion after the other,″ Orlandi said.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, the mayor of the capital of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, has expressed shock at what he referred to as “cruel war crimes” dedicated by Russian troopers within the city of Bucha northwest of the capital.

Referring to experiences of executed civilians, Klitschko instructed German every day Bild on Sunday that “what happened in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv can only be described as genocide.”

An AP crew on Sunday noticed the our bodies of not less than 9 individuals who seem to have been executed. At least two of them had their arms tied behind their backs. They had been all in civilian garments and not less than three had been bare from the waist up. One appeared shot within the chest from shut vary.

Klitschko stated Russian President Vladimir Putin was chargeable for these “cruel war crimes,” including that civilians had been “shot with tied hands.”

He referred to as on the the entire world and particularly Germany to instantly finish fuel imports from Russia.

He stated that “especially for Germany, there can only be one consequence: Not a penny should go to Russia anymore, that’s bloody money used to slaughter people. The gas and oil embargo must come immediately.”