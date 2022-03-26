Ukraine says 10 humanitarian corridors agreed for front line areas

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk mentioned settlement has been reached on the institution of 10 humanitarian corridors on Saturday to evacuate civilians from entrance line hotspots in Ukrainian cities and cities

Speaking on nationwide tv, she mentioned civilians attempting to depart the besieged southern port of Mariupol must go away in personal automobiles as Russian forces weren’t letting buses by their checkpoints across the southern port metropolis.

Reuters couldn’t independently confirm this info.

Ukraine and Russia have traded blame when humanitarian corridors have didn’t work in latest weeks.