Ukraine says 130 people rescued from bombed Mariupol theater, others could be trapped

Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman mentioned on Friday 130 individuals had been rescued so removed from a bombed theater in Mariupol however that there was nonetheless no data on greater than 1,000 different individuals officers consider had been sheltering there when the bomb fell.

Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova mentioned rescue work was ongoing on the website, which Ukraine says was hit by a robust Russian airstrike on Wednesday. Russia has denied bombing the theater or focusing on civilians.

“Rescuers are working. There is only this information: 130 people are alive and have been taken out. The rest are waiting for help,” she mentioned on nationwide tv.

This is the primary time Ukrainian authorities have shared an estimate of the variety of survivors of the assault. There has been no affirmation of the variety of potential casualties.

“According to our data, there are still more than 1,300 people there who are in these basements, in that bomb shelter,” Denisova mentioned, referring to underground shelters beneath the theater.

Reuters was not capable of independently confirm the figures.

Mariupol metropolis council has beforehand mentioned there have been greater than 1,000 individuals sheltering beneath the theater.

