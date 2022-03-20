Ukraine Says 228 Killed In Kyiv Since Start Of War

Kyiv authorities mentioned 228 folks had been killed within the capital.

Lviv, Ukraine:

Kyiv metropolis authorities on Saturday mentioned 228 folks had been killed within the capital since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started, together with 4 youngsters.

An additional 912 folks have been wounded, the Kyiv metropolis administration mentioned in a press release.

Reuters has not been capable of independently verify casualty figures.

