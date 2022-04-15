Europe
Ukraine says 2557 people evacuated on Thursday
On Thursday, 2,557 folks had been evacuated out of cities in Ukraine utilizing humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Veselchuk acknowledged.
Vereshchuk acknowledged in a social media publish that 289 folks had been evacuated by their very own transport from the southern port of Mariupol.
