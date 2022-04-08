Ukraine says 26 bodies found in two destroyed apartment buildings near Kyiv

Ukraine on Thursday mentioned it had recovered 26 our bodies from beneath two destroyed condominium buildings within the city of Borodianka, north-west of Kyiv, once more accusing Moscow of focusing on civilian areas.

“Just in the rubble of two apartment blocs, 26 bodies were recovered,” Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova mentioned on Facebook. “Only the civilian population was targeted: there is no military site here,” she mentioned, including it was “impossible to predict” what number of extra lifeless there have been on the website.

Venediktova mentioned the Russians have used cluster bombs and heavy a number of rocket launchers “that bring death and destruction.”

“Evidence of the Russian forces’ war crimes is at every turn,” she wrote.

“The enemy treacherously shelled residential infrastructure in the evenings, when there was a maximum amount of people home,” Venediktova mentioned. “Their only aim was the civilian population, there are no military facilities around here.”

She accused Russian forces of participating in “killings, torture and beatings” of civilians, in addition to sexual assault.

Venediktova mentioned Ukrainian legislation enforcement officers had been amassing proof from Borodianka for native and worldwide courts.

