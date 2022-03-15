Ukraine Says 7 Bodies Found After Airstrike On School

Ukraine War: The college was hit in a Russian air strike on Sunday morning. (Representational)

Lviv, Ukraine:

Seven our bodies have been discovered within the rubble of a college constructing within the Mykolayiv area of southern Ukraine after it was hit in a Russian air strike on Sunday morning, the Ukrainian emergencies service mentioned on Tuesday.

Three wounded individuals had been pulled out of the rubble, it mentioned in a press release. Rescue and restoration work on the web site is now completed, it mentioned.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)