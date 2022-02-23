Ukraine says another cyberattack underway as state websites, banks hit 

The web sites of Ukraine’s authorities, international ministry and state safety service had been down on Wednesday in what the federal government mentioned was the beginning of one other large denial of service (DDoS) assault that started at round 4 p.m. (1400 GMT).

Ukrainian authorities mentioned this week that they had seen on-line warnings that hackers had been getting ready to launch main assaults on authorities businesses, banks and the protection sector.

Ukraine has suffered a string of cyberattacks that Kyiv has blamed on Russia. Moscow, which is caught up in a mounting confrontation with the West over Ukraine, has denied any involvement.

“At about 4 pm, another mass DDoS attack on our state began. We have relevant data from a number of banks,” mentioned Mykhailo Fedorov, minister of digital transformation, including that the parliament web site was additionally hit.

He didn’t point out which banks had been affected and the central financial institution couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

The on-line networks of Ukraine’s protection ministry and two banks had been overwhelmed final week in a separate cyberattack. The US firm Netscout Systems Inc later mentioned the affect had been modest.

Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks posted a tweet on Thursday that confirmed a drop-off in connections to the Ukrainian authorities web sites.

“We’ve observed that the current network disruption has partial impact on the network layer to multiple defense and ministerial websites in Ukraine,” NetBlocks director Alp Toker instructed Reuters.

“The spread of outages is similar but distinct from the recent DDOS attack targeting defense and banking platforms, with the latter not impacted in this instance,” he added.

