Ukraine says Azovstal combat mission fulfilled, more than 260 soldiers evacuated

Ukraine’s officers mentioned on Tuesday that the servicemen defending the Azovstal metal plant within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol have fulfilled their fight mission and greater than 260 troopers have been evacuated.

“The supreme military command ordered the commanders of the units stationed at Azovstal to save the lives of the personnel. Efforts to rescue defenders who remain on the territory of Azovstal continue,” the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces mentioned in an announcement on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar mentioned that greater than 260 Ukrainian troopers have been evacuated from the plant.

“53 heavily wounded [soldiers] were evacuated from Azovstal to the medical mortgage near Novoazovsk for medical aid,” Malyar mentioned, including that one other 211 have been taken out by means of the humanitarian hall.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

She mentioned that missions are underway to rescue the remaining servicemen contained in the plant.

“Thanks to the defenders of Mariupol, Ukraine gained critically important time. And they fulfilled all their tasks. But it is impossible to unblock Azovstal by military means,” she added.

The Azovstal metal plant has grow to be an emblem of Ukraine’s resistance towards Russia’s invasion.

Earlier on Monday, Russia mentioned an settlement has been reached to evacuate wounded troopers from the Azovstal plant.

The Azov regiment – a far-right militia now a part of Ukraine’s National Guard current in Mariupol – introduced that: “In order to save lives, the entire Mariupol garrison is implementing the approved decision of the Supreme Military Command and hopes for the support of the Ukrainian people,” Ukrinform information company cited the assertion as saying.

“The defenders of Mariupol fulfilled the order, despite all the difficulties, and distracted the overwhelming forces of the enemy for 82 days,” the assertion added.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned that he hoped the lives of the servicemen defending the Azovstal plant shall be saved.

“We hope that we will be able to save the lives of our guys. There are severely wounded ones among them. They’re receiving care. Ukraine needs Ukrainian heroes alive,” Zelenskyy mentioned in his nightly handle.

Read extra:

Russia using mercenaries to replace troop losses in Ukraine: US analysts

Ceasefire reached to evacuate wounded from Azovstal plant in Ukraine’s Mariupol

Kadyrov asks Erdogan not to evacuate ‘murderers, atheists’ at Azovstal plant