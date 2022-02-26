Ukraine Says Derailed Russia Attack Plan, Capital Still Under Its Control

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: The President stated Ukraine has “already” earned the best to hitch the EU.

Kyiv:

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday stated Ukraine’s pressure had halted the Kremlin’s push to seize Kyiv and oust him and urged Russians to strain chief Vladimir Putin to cease the invasion.

Speaking in a brand new video handle, Zelensky accused Moscow of looking for to overthrow him and set up a puppet state in Ukraine.

“We’ve derailed their plan,” the 44-year-old chief stated, stressing that the Ukrainian military was answerable for the capital Kyiv and foremost cities round it.

Zelensky stated Russians have deployed “missiles, fighters, drones, artillery, armoured vehicles, saboteurs, and airborne forces” in opposition to Ukraine and have hit “residential areas.”

Zelensky stated Ukrainians had been combating in opposition to Russians troops in numerous cities together with the southern metropolis of Odessa, the northeastern metropolis of Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv. The western metropolis of Lviv and different cities in western and central Ukraine have been focused with air strikes, he stated.

Ukraine, Zelensky stated, has “already” earned the best to hitch the European Union and urged the EU leaders to make that call.

“This will be key evidence of our country’s support,” he stated.

Zelensky additionally urged Germany and Hungary to again severing Russia from the SWIFT banking system to punish Moscow for invading his nation.

“There is already almost full support from the EU countries to disconnect Russia from SWIFT. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision,” Zelensky stated.

The Ukrainian president — a former comic who got here to energy in 2019 — additionally thanked Russians who spoke out in opposition to the struggle and requested them to maintain up the strain on the Kremlin.

“Simply stop those who are lying to you, lying to us, lying to the entire world,” he stated.

“Thousands of victims. Hundreds of those taken prisoner,” he added.

“The sooner you tell your government that the war must immediately stop, the more of your people will survive.”

On Thursday, Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has killed 198 civilians, together with three youngsters, based on Kyiv and sparked fears of a larger battle in Europe.

