Ukraine says it controls ‘half’ of Severodonetsk

Ukraine stated Sunday its forces managed half of Severodonetsk, as Kyiv’s navy pushes again Russia’s try and take the japanese metropolis, key to the battle for the Donbas area.

But Lugansk’s regional governor Sergiy Gaiday stated they anticipated a significant counter-attack from Russian forces within the coming days.

“Our armed forces have cleaned half” of the economic hub of Russian troops, Gaiday stated in an interview posted on his official social media channels.

“Half of the city is actually controlled by our forces.”

Severodonetsk is the most important metropolis nonetheless in Ukrainian palms within the Lugansk area, which is a part of Donbas. Russian forces have been progressively advancing there in current weeks after having retreated or been pushed again from different areas, together with across the capital Kyiv.

After being pushed again by a Russian offensive on town, Ukrainian troops have steadily clawed again floor there.

Gaiday stated that Russian forces had been tasked with gaining management of town by Friday, in addition to a key transport artery connecting two different close by cities, Lysychansk and Bakhmut.

“We expect in the near future that all the reserves that they now have access to — all the reserves, all the personnel that they have — they will throw to perform these two tasks,” Gaiday stated.

“In the next five days, there will be a large increase in the number of shellings from heavy artillery,” from the Russian aspect.

