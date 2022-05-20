Ukraine says it gets $530 mln in US, UK grants from World Bank fund

Ukraine has obtained roughly $530 million in US and British grants from a fund arrange by the World Bank for donations to the Kyiv authorities within the wake of Russia’s invasion, the finance ministry stated.

The US donated round $500 million and Britain 24 million kilos ($30 million) and the cash had now arrived within the state finances, the finance ministry assertion late on Thursday stated.

“These funds will be directed to providing urgent social, humanitarian and health spending, as well as supporting internally displaced people,” the assertion stated.

The US Senate accredited almost $40 billion of extra assist for Ukraine on Thursday, and the Group of Seven superior economies agreed to offer Ukraine with over $18 billion in funds.

