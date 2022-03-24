Ukraine says it has destroyed a large Russian landing ship 

Ukraine stated on Thursday it had destroyed a big Russian touchdown help ship, the Orsk, on the Russian-occupied port of Berdiansk on the Sea of Azov.

Video footage, which Reuters was in a position to affirm was filmed from inside Berdiansk, confirmed a column of smoke rising from a blaze at a dock, and the flash of an explosion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Two vessels, one in all which appeared to have been broken, have been seen within the footage crusing out of the dock as a 3rd ship burned.

Reuters couldn’t affirm if it was the Orsk on fireplace within the movie. Russian officers didn’t instantly reply to requests for touch upon the report that the help ship had been destroyed.

Russia stated on Monday the ship had docked at Berdiansk, 70 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol, and the web site of the Russian armed forces information outlet Zvezda (Star) underlined the port’s significance to Russian provide traces.

“Yes, it’s destroyed,” Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, informed a video briefing when requested in regards to the Orsk.

The ship was able to carrying 45 armored personnel carriers and 400 folks, she stated.

As a part of what Moscow calls a “special military operation ”launched virtually a month in the past, Russian forces have seized a lot of the Ukrainian coast alongside the Sea of Azov apart from Mariupol, which has refused to give up.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of forces and means these losses were inflicted on the enemy – we can definitely say that this operation was successful,” Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk informed a televised briefing.

Read extra:

Putin made ‘big mistake’ invading Ukraine: NATO chief

Biden’s Russia cyber warning befuddles ill-prepared businesses

Russia accuses Poland of ‘dangerous escalation’ in the region