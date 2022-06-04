Ukraine Says It Has Pushed Back Russian Forces In Severodonetsk

Thousands have been killed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 101 days in the past.

Kyiv:

Ukraine mentioned Saturday its forces had been managing to push again in opposition to Russian troops in fierce combating in Severodonetsk regardless of Russia “throwing all its power” into capturing the strategic japanese metropolis.

Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday mentioned in an interview posted on his official social media that the invading forces had captured a lot of the metropolis “but now our military have moved them”.

“The Russian army, as we understand, is throwing all its power, all its reserves in this direction,” mentioned Gaiday, who on Friday claimed that Ukrainian troops had gained again a fifth of town.

Severodonetsk is the biggest metropolis nonetheless in Ukrainian palms within the Lugansk area, the place Russian forces have been making gradual advances in latest weeks.

Thousands of individuals have been killed, tens of millions despatched fleeing and cities became rubble since President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine 101 days in the past.

The advance of Russian forces has been slowed by stiff Ukrainian resistance, repelling them from across the capital Kyiv and forcing Moscow to deal with capturing the east.

The press service of Ukraine’s presidential workplace on Saturday mentioned Russian assaults killed 4 civilians within the Lugansk area as an entire.

The scenario in Lysychansk — Severodonetsk’s twin metropolis, which sits simply throughout a river — appeared more and more dire.

About 60 p.c of infrastructure and housing had been destroyed, whereas web, cellular networks and fuel providers had been knocked out, mentioned its mayor Oleksandr Zaika.

In town of Sloviansk, about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from Severodonetsk, the mayor has urged residents to evacuate within the face of intense bombardment, with water and electrical energy reduce off.

Ukraine additionally reported two victims from a missile strike on the port of Odessa within the southwest, with out specifying in the event that they had been lifeless or injured.

Russia’s defence ministry mentioned it had struck a “deployment point for foreign mercenaries” within the village of Dachne within the Odessa area.

It additionally claimed a missile strike within the northeastern Sumy area in a spot the place it mentioned Ukrainian troopers had been receiving coaching from overseas instructors on utilizing howitzers.

‘Shame and hatred’

Russian troops now occupy a fifth of Ukraine’s territory and Moscow has imposed a blockade on its Black Sea ports.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was defiant on Friday.

“Victory will be ours,” he mentioned in a video speech marking the a hundredth day of the struggle.

Later, in his nightly deal with, he dismissed the Russian military as being lowered to “war crimes, shame and hatred” after failing army targets.

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov mentioned “certain results have been achieved”, pointing to the “liberation” of some areas from what he referred to as the “pro-Nazi armed forces of Ukraine”.

The West has despatched ever-more potent weapons to Ukraine and piled on ever extra stringent sanctions in opposition to Moscow, with the European Union on Friday formally adopting a ban on most Russian oil imports.

Putin’s alleged girlfriend, former gymnast Alina Kabaeva, was additionally added to an belongings freeze and visa-ban blacklist.

Food disaster

The struggle has sparked fears of a world meals disaster — Ukraine and Russia are among the many high wheat exporters on the planet.

The United Nations mentioned it was main intense negotiations with Russia to permit Ukraine’s grain harvest to depart the nation.

Putin in a televised interview Friday mentioned there was “no problem” to export grain from Ukraine, by way of Kyiv- or Moscow-controlled ports and even by way of central Europe.

The UN has warned that African nations, which imported greater than half of their wheat consumption from Ukraine and Russia, face an “unprecedented” disaster.

Food costs in Africa have already exceeded these within the aftermath of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and the 2008 meals riots.

On Friday, Putin met the top of the African Union, Senegalese President Macky Sall, at his Black Sea residence in Sochi.

After the assembly, Sall mentioned he was “very reassured”, including that Putin was “committed and aware that the crisis and sanctions create serious problems for weak economies”.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in the meantime, mentioned Putin had made a “historic” error in beginning the struggle.

But he mentioned the Russian chief shouldn’t be “humiliated”, and to depart room for diplomacy.

Media driver killed

A driver transporting two Reuters journalists in japanese Ukraine was killed and the 2 reporters had been frivolously wounded, a spokesman for the worldwide information company mentioned.

A French volunteer fighter in Ukraine was additionally killed in fight, the French overseas ministry mentioned.

In areas across the capital Kyiv, which Russian troops retreated from on the finish of March, some residents stay in determined want of help.

At an support distribution level in Horenka, northwest of Kyiv, on Friday a tearful Hanna Viniychuk, 67, mentioned she had joined the lengthy queue looking for some fundamental requirements after shedding her residence to Russian bombardment.

“I’m grateful for this help,” she mentioned.

Arkadiy Maznychenko, 75, mentioned: “A lot of houses were burnt, damaged, so people have nothing at all. Everything is shattered, destroyed.”

