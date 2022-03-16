Ukraine says it launches counteroffensives against Russian forces: President adviser

Ukraine’s armed forces are launching counteroffensives towards Russian forces “in several operational areas,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

“This radically changes the parties’ dispositions,” he added, with out giving particulars.

What’s happening proper now. 1. Counteroffensive of the AFU in a number of operational areas. This radically modifications the events’ tendencies. 2. Russian journalists begin quitting TV channels. 3. RF leaders are looking for allies whose troopers can be able to die in 🇺🇦 fields. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 16, 2022

Reuters was unable instantly to confirm his feedback.

In an replace on the struggle, the final employees of Ukraine’s armed forces referred to the “high intensity of hostilities” however didn’t say the place preventing was heaviest.

Ukrainian officers additionally made clear that the demise toll was rising from the struggle that started when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

The emergency service in Ukraine’s japanese area of Kharkiv area stated on Wednesday that no less than 500 residents of the town of Kharkiv have been killed.

Prosecutor General stated on Iryna Venediktova stated on Facebook that 103 youngsters have been killed to date within the struggle.

Russian forces have struck greater than 400 instructional institutions and 59 of them have been destroyed, she stated.

The governor of the Chernihiv area in northern Ukraine stated there was no electrical energy within the area’s principal metropolis, Chernihiv, or in another settlements within the space.

But Governor Viacheslav Chaus stated Ukraine’s armed forces “are powerful and inflict powerful blows on the Russian enemy every hour.”

