Ukraine says it’s stalling Russian offensive

The Ukrainian military says {that a} Russian offensive alongside a broad entrance within the nation’s east has been stalling amid human and materials losses inflicted by Kyiv’s forces.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine mentioned Sunday in a Facebook publish that Russian troops had been making an attempt to advance within the Sloboda, Donetsk and Tauride areas, however had been being held again by Ukrainian forces that proceed to combat village by village.

Separately, Ukrainian intelligence officers accused Russian forces of destroying medical infrastructure, taking tools and denying medical care to residents in a number of occupied cities and cities.

In a Facebook publish Sunday, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense claims that ventilators and different tools supplied since 2014 by worldwide donors and the federal government of Ukraine had been faraway from a hospital at Starobilsk in Ukraine’s japanese Luhansk area.

The identical publish alleges that tuberculosis sufferers had been denied medical care within the Kharkiv area at Volchansk whereas a number of amenities had been used to deal with wounded Russian troops.

The accuracy of the claims couldn’t be instantly verified.

Ukrainian officers additionally mentioned Sunday that web and mobile communications had been lower in a big space within the Russian-occupied Kherson area and a part of the Zaporizhzhia area and blamed Russian forces. The London-based web monitor Netblocks mentioned the Kherson area misplaced 75 % of web connectivity starting Saturday night.

