Ukraine says missiles hit Russian flagship, crew evacuates

Ukrainian forces stated they hit and badly broken the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, and Russia stated its crew was pressured to evacuate on account of a hearth with out acknowledging an assault, because the battle shifts east and across the battered metropolis of Mariupol the place the defenders have been nonetheless holding out.

The governor of the Odesa area, Maksym Marchenko, stated the Ukrainians struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva with two missiles and brought on “serious damage.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the ship was broken however not that it was hit by Ukraine — it stated ammunition on board detonated on account of a hearth of as-yet undetermined causes. The whole crew was evacuated, it added; the cruiser usually has about 500 on board.

If confirmed, the sinking of the cruiser could be a significant blow to Russia, after the tank service Orsk was hit and set on fireplace in an assault in Berdyansk within the Sea of Azov late final month.

The reported ship assault by Neptune cruise missiles got here a day after President Joe Biden referred to as Russia’s actions in Ukraine “a genocide” and permitted $800 million in new army help to Kyiv, saying weapons from the West have sustained Ukraine’s combat to date and “we cannot rest now.” The munitions embody artillery methods, armored personnel carriers and helicopters.

Read extra:

US state dept defends Biden use of term ‘genocide’ by Russia

Pentagon unveils new US military aid for Ukraine including helicopters, howitzers

Zelenskyy calls Macron’s refusal to talk of ‘genocide’ in Ukraine ‘painful’