Ukraine says nuclear plant disconnected from grid

Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant at Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine was disconnected from the facility grid, Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom stated Thursday, warning that creates a security threat.

“The actions of the invaders caused a complete disconnection of the ZNPP from the power grid — for the first time in the history of the plant,” Energoatom stated in a statement.

The energy plant — which has six reactors, two of that are working — was seized by Russian troops in March however its day by day operation has remained underneath the management of Ukrainian workers.

The Ukrainian utility stated that fires at ash dumps close to the facility plant twice lower off the final transmission line linking the power to the Ukrainian grid. It added that three different transmission traces “were damaged during Russian shelling earlier.”

However, the Russian-installed regional governor stated: “At the moment, the power supply to all cities and districts of the Zaporizhzhia region has been restored” from the plant after earlier disruptions, CNN reported.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, director normal of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told France 24 earlier Thursday: “If you have the external power feeding the plant and thus feeding the cooling system of the reactors interrupted, then you could be very, very soon in a place where you don’t want to be” and that would probably “lead to a nuclear accident.”

Grossi added that he’s nonetheless negotiating the phrases of an IAEA security mission to Zaporizhzhia and hopes to go there “within days.”