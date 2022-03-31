Ukraine says one killed in Russian strike on evacuation convoy

One particular person was killed and 4 critically wounded when Russian forces shelled an evacuation convoy outdoors the northern Ukrainian metropolis of Chernigiv, officers in Kyiv mentioned Thursday.

“Five buses came under direct fire from the enemy as they tried to get to the surrounded city to evacuate people,” Ukraine’s ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova mentioned on Telegram.

“There were only civilian volunteers on the buses. As a result of the shelling, one person is dead, four were gravely injured.”

Denisova mentioned Russian forces had been “denying any chance of evacuating peaceful citizens from besieged Chernigiv, essentially holding tens of thousands of people hostage without food, water or heat.”

She mentioned Russian troops had been repeatedly shelling residential neighborhoods.

Chernigiv, a metropolis of some 280,000 folks earlier than the warfare, has seen essentially the most ferocious bombardment, second solely to Mariupol within the south, which has been virtually destroyed.

Chernigiv mayor Vladyslav Atroshchenko mentioned earlier this week that town had misplaced 350 folks throughout the warfare, most of them civilians.

Russia promised on Tuesday to “radically” reduce preventing round Chernigiv and Kyiv, however shelling continued there.

“The enemy is moving around the territory of the region. Can we call this a withdrawal of troops? I’m not sure,” regional governor Vyacheslav Chaus mentioned in a video deal with on Telegram.

