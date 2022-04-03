Ukraine says regained control of ‘whole Kyiv region’ | News24

Ukraine has regained management of “the whole Kyiv region” after invading Russian forces retreated from some key cities close to the Ukrainian capital, deputy defence minister Ganna Maliar mentioned on Saturday.

“Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel and the whole Kyiv region were liberated from the invader,” Maliar mentioned on Facebook, referring to cities which were closely destroyed by combating.

Irpin and Bucha, commuters cities exterior Kyiv, had been retaken by the Ukrainian military this week.

Both cities have suffered huge destruction and huge civilian dying tolls.

AFP noticed not less than 20 our bodies on a single road in Bucha, together with one together with his fingers tied.

The city’s mayor mentioned 280 folks had been buried in a mass grave in Bucha and that the city is suffering from corpses.

Authorities have mentioned that not less than 200 folks have been killed in Irpin, a suburb of Kyiv, since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Gostomel, close to Kyiv, was the setting of heavy combating to take management of an airfield.

Ukraine has mentioned Russia is withdrawing from northern areas and seems to be specializing in the east and south of Ukraine.