Ukraine says Russia fired at Belarus from Ukrainian airspace to drag it into war

Ukraine’s armed forces mentioned Russian plane fired at a Belarusian settlement close to the border with Ukraine from Ukrainian air area on Friday to attempt to drag Belarus into Moscow’s conflict on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air pressure mentioned at 1430 native time (1230 GMT) the state border service obtained info that Russian plane had taken off from an airfield in Belarus, crossed into Ukrainian air area after which fired on the village of Kopani.

“This is a PROVOCATION! The goal is to involve the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the war with Ukraine!,” Ukraine’s Air Force Command mentioned in a web based assertion.

The Ukrainian navy mentioned two different Belarusian settlements had been additionally focused in the identical operation.

“We officially declare: the Ukrainian military has not planned and does not plan to take any aggressive action against the Republic of Belarus,” the safety service mentioned in a press release.

