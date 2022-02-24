Ukraine says Russia forces capture Chernobyl power plant

Ukraine introduced Thursday that Russian forces had captured the Chernobyl nuclear energy plant after a “fierce” battle on the primary day of the Kremlin’s invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbour.

“After the absolutely senseless attack of the Russians in this direction, it is impossible to say that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe. This is one of the most serious threats to Europe today,” stated Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the chief of the presidential administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated earlier that Russian forces have been making an attempt to grab the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

The plant was the positioning of the world’s worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, spewing radioactive waste throughout Europe. The plant lies 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the capital of Kyiv.

The exploded reactor has been lined by a protecting shelter to stop radiation leak and all the plant has been decommissioned.

Zelenskyy stated on Twitter that “our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.” He added that “this is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

Battle underway for airbase on Kyiv outskirts

Russia destroys over 70 military targets in Ukraine: Spokesperson

Ukraine military plane with 14 aboard crashes near Kyiv