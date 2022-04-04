Ukraine says Russia is preparing eastern assault, attack on Kharkiv

Ukraine’s protection ministry stated on Monday Russia is getting ready to launch a contemporary assault in japanese Ukraine to attempt to take town of Kharkiv and encircle Ukraine’s closely fortified japanese frontline.

Russia was attacking the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna in Luhansk area to put the best way for an assault on the regional capital of Severodonetsk and likewise massing forces to seize the besieged port of Mariupol, protection ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk stated.

Reuters couldn’t verify the reviews and Motuzyanyk didn’t present any proof to again up his account.

Severodonetsk and Mariupol lie on the northernmost and southernmost ends of Ukraine’s several-hundred kilometre “line of contact”, the ceasefire line that Ukrainian forces have held towards Russian-backed separatist forces in Donbas since 2015.

Motuzyanyk stated Russian models had been shifting out of Belarus and into Russia, and Moscow was readying gas and ammunition stockpiles in areas bordering east Ukraine.

Russia was additionally getting ready medical amenities for a possible inflow of casualties.

