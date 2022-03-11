Ukraine says Russia is relying on conscripts and mercenaries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday declared that Ukraine had reached a strategic turning level in its combat with Russia, which he mentioned was counting on conscripts, reservists and Syrian mercenaries to prop up its invasion drive.

In a day by day televised handle in Kyiv, Zelenskyy known as on the worldwide group to ramp up sanctions stress on Russia if it did not again down.

“It is impossible to say how many days we still have to free Ukrainian land. But we can say we will do it. For we have already reached a strategic turning point,” he mentioned.

He mentioned Ukraine is battling an enemy, who collects reservists and conscripts from throughout Russia to throw them into the hell of battle, who got here up with the concept of bringing in mercenaries towards our individuals. Thugs from Syria.”

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the inexperienced mild for the deployment of as much as 16,000 volunteers from the Middle East, doubling down an invasion that the West says has been dropping momentum.

Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych mentioned the transfer was an indication of the Russian military’s weak point.

“Where’s the powerful Russian army if they can’t get by without Syrians? If they want us also to kill 16,000 Syrians – let them come,” Arestovych mentioned at a televised briefing.

